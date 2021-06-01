Katalyo Market Cap Achieves $1.88 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $179,048.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00294937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00189281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00994472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

