Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the April 29th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 117,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

