Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the April 29th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Kemper stock opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 117,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.