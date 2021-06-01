Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $36.20

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.20, but opened at $35.22. Kenon shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.
About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.
