Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $36.20

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.20, but opened at $35.22. Kenon shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 78 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

Get Kenon alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kenon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 170,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 92,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kenon by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.