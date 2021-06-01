Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to “Hold”

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. 39,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

