Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Trading Up 4.8%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 31,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 13,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KPDCF shares. Macquarie lowered Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Keppel DC REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keppel DC REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

