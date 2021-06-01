Kering (KER) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kering (EPA: KER):

5/31/2021 – Kering was given a new €675.00 ($794.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Kering was given a new €820.00 ($964.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Kering was given a new €618.00 ($727.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Kering was given a new €775.00 ($911.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Kering was given a new €800.00 ($941.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Kering was given a new €755.00 ($888.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Kering was given a new €779.00 ($916.47) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Kering was given a new €695.00 ($817.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Kering was given a new €618.00 ($727.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Kering was given a new €620.00 ($729.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Kering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/21/2021 – Kering was given a new €750.00 ($882.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Kering was given a new €680.00 ($800.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Kering was given a new €730.00 ($858.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Kering was given a new €675.00 ($794.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($823.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Kering was given a new €725.00 ($852.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Kering was given a new €640.00 ($752.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KER traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €748.30 ($880.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering SA has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €680.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €598.93.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

