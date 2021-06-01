Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading Down 5%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.62 and last traded at $51.84. Approximately 1,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 137,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,496 shares of company stock worth $5,633,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

