Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 55,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $905,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $842.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $837.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

