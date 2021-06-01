Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,821 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $299.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

