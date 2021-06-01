Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 50,601 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 280.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.