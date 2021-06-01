Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,941 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,846 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,879,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,188 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 994.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

