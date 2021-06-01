Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 218.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter.

IYE opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

