Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

