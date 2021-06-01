Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 78.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 44.4% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $263.72 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $275.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.92 and a 200 day moving average of $256.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

