Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 348.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,672 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

