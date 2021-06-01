Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 406.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $218.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.34. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $219.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $8,021,500. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

