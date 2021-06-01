Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.