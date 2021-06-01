Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,525 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $365.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $378.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.57 and its 200 day moving average is $317.56.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

