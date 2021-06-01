Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $649.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $624.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $266.09 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

