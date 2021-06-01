Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

IYH opened at $266.49 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $204.20 and a 52 week high of $269.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.13.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

