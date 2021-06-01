Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 30,097 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,097 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.