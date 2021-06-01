KeyFi (KEYFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21,031.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $21,031.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00061624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00301537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00190990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.61 or 0.01011750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,738 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

