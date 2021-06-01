keyTango (TANGO) Achieves Market Cap of $698,714.32

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $698,714.32 and $55,804.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, keyTango has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get keyTango alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00082442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.91 or 0.01018085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.28 or 0.09760720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00091702 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,037,274 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.