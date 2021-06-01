KGI Securities Begins Coverage on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Research analysts at KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

NFLX traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.08. 2,456,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.76. Netflix has a 1-year low of $404.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

