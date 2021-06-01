KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.64. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, a holding company, provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyroprocessing equipment, including preheaters, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans, as well as calciner, bypass, and firing systems.

