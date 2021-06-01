Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Down 9.1%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 47,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 24,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Kidoz from C$2.28 to C$2.23 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$78.81 million and a P/E ratio of 770.00.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

