Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.79

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.79 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 118.20 ($1.54). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 896,605 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £217.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

