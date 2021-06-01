Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given a C$21.75 Price Target at Laurentian

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been given a C$21.75 price objective by investment analysts at Laurentian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.47.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$19.30. The company had a trading volume of 253,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,942. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.20. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.87 and a 1 year high of C$19.60.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.