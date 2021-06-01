Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.92

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.92 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 10233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 118,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

