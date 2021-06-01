Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $148.64

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$148.64 and traded as low as C$136.44. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$137.14, with a volume of 35,170 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 477.84.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

