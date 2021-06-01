Kineko Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $231,897.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00297343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00188545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.50 or 0.00995027 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032765 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 3,341,817 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

