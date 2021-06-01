Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KGDEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingdee International Software Group alerts:

Kingdee International Software Group stock opened at $388.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.84. Kingdee International Software Group has a 1 year low of $221.83 and a 1 year high of $523.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.