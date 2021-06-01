Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.23

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.23 ($3.96) and traded as high as GBX 364.70 ($4.76). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 360.30 ($4.71), with a volume of 5,483,452 shares trading hands.

KGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

The company has a market cap of £7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 360.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 303.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

