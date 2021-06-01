Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.52

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 2423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Several analysts have commented on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.