Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Critical Review

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 30.36% 18.12% 13.18% Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kirkland Lake Gold and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 8 0 2.70 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.30%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $0.92, indicating a potential upside of 24.17%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.68 $787.71 million $3.41 12.65 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 21.34 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -10.58

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.