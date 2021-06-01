KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.73

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

