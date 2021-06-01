Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 3664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLPEF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Klépierre alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.