Kleros (PNK) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $90.99 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

