Kleros Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $95.17 million and $4.03 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.87 or 0.00656673 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

