Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Kohl’s worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.