K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €12.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.43 ($11.09).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €11.35 ($13.35) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of €11.54 ($13.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.85.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

