KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KWS. Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.25 ($86.18).

Shares of KWS traded down €1.10 ($1.29) on Tuesday, hitting €75.70 ($89.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.40. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a fifty-two week high of €80.90 ($95.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

