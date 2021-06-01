KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,878.48 and $6.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $892.24 or 0.02444475 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.