La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang Purchases 59,092 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 59,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 260,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,276. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

LJPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

