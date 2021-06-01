La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang Purchases 59,092 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 59,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $264,141.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 260,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,276. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $128.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
LJPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
