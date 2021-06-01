Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.64.
TSE LIF traded up C$0.75 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.18. The company had a trading volume of 166,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.68. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$22.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
