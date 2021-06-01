Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.64.

TSE LIF traded up C$0.75 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.18. The company had a trading volume of 166,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.68. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$22.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8791218 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

