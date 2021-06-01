LABS Group (LABS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $400,649.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. LABS Group has a market cap of $9.97 million and $400,649.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00292784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00189747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.01024434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

