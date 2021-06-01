Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

In related news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,769 shares of company stock valued at $688,927 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Ladder Capital by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 155,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 102,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.