Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.