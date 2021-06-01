Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Lancaster Colony worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

LANC opened at $186.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $146.74 and a 52-week high of $193.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.42.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

