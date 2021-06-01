Landbox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,172.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Landbox has a market cap of $6.14 million and $10,172.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00298426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00192126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.30 or 0.01014726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00031214 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

